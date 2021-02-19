YouTube
    Tamil Nadu govt to withdraw cases against anti-CAA protesters, COVID lockdown violators

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami on Friday promised that all the cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violators and anti-CAA protesters will be withdrawn.

    An estimated 10 lakh cases are expected to be withdrawn if the AIADMK fulfils its promise, as per reports.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami

    "All the cases filed against the public for violating the Covid lockdown rules and the anti-CAA protests will be withdrawn," the Chief Minister said at a rally in Kadayanallur in Thenkasi

    "Government is also will consider on withdrawing cases against the people who protested during Kudankulam anti-nuclear protests, it'll be considered and done under the purview of law," the Chief Minister added.

    Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Always fulfilled poll promises says CM

    The chief minister's statement assumes significance as elections draw closer in the southeren state.

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 14:15 [IST]
