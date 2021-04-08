Coronavirus cases: Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22

Coronavirus cases: Tamil Nadu govt asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

India abstaining from voting in UN meet on Sri Lanka is 'betrayal': DMK

Tamil Nadu govt imposes fresh restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases, here's what is not allowed

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Apr 08: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu government has reimposed restrictions on large gatherings of guests for weddings and other events. The restrictions would come into effect from April 10.

Here's the full list of what's allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu

Shopping malls, big format stores to operate at 50% capacity till 11 pm

Temple festivals and other religious meetings banned from April 10

Ban on large vegetable and fruit market in the state.

Ban on small traders to operate in Chennai Koyambedu market

A maximum of 100 people allowed in wedding, funerals to 50.

Swimming pools, sports facilities to restrict usage to training

Entertainment, amusement parks to restrict capacity to 50%

In Chennai's MTC buses, standing passengers won't be allowed

50 percent seating will be allowed in hotels, eateries and tea shops

Only two passengers can travel in auto rickshaws

ePass system will continue for those coming from other states

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,986 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year taking the overall case count to 9,11,110.

At least 17 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 12,821.

With the recovery of 1,824 patients today, the total number of active Covid cases in the state now stands at 27,743. A total of 8,70,546 people have recovered till now.