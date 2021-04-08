For Quick Alerts
Tamil Nadu govt imposes fresh restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases, here's what is not allowed
Chennai, Apr 08: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu government has reimposed restrictions on large gatherings of guests for weddings and other events. The restrictions would come into effect from April 10.
Here's the full list of what's allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu
- Shopping malls, big format stores to operate at 50% capacity till 11 pm
- Temple festivals and other religious meetings banned from April 10
- Ban on large vegetable and fruit market in the state.
- Ban on small traders to operate in Chennai Koyambedu market
- A maximum of 100 people allowed in wedding, funerals to 50.
- Swimming pools, sports facilities to restrict usage to training
- Entertainment, amusement parks to restrict capacity to 50%
- In Chennai's MTC buses, standing passengers won't be allowed
- 50 percent seating will be allowed in hotels, eateries and tea shops
- Only two passengers can travel in auto rickshaws
- ePass system will continue for those coming from other states
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,986 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year taking the overall case count to 9,11,110.
At least 17 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 12,821.
With the recovery of 1,824 patients today, the total number of active Covid cases in the state now stands at 27,743. A total of 8,70,546 people have recovered till now.