Tamil Nadu govt assures to get 63 boats released from Sri Lanka

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 28: Tamil Nadu government has assured to take immediate steps for the release of over 63 impounded mechanised boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka.

"There are currently no Tamil fishermen in the custody of the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Tamil Nadu is continuing to take all measures to rescue the 63 boats seized by the Government of Sri Lanka in the last two years," said a statement from the government.

"The government is keen in finding out the tamil fisherman who are indulged in sea fishing and making various facilities for the benefit of the fisherman across the state," it stated.

The fisherman safety will be ensure by the government, it added.

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 15:45 [IST]