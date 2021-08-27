Cooperative Minister I Periyasamy says misappropriation of Rs 516 cr funds in crop loan waivers

Why a Taliban victory would inspire many radicals in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Districts told to stay alert despite declining trend in Covid cases

Madras HC orders state govt to respond on how much money allocated to transport sector in TN budget

Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 317 crore package for Sri Lankan refugees

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a Rs.317.40 crore package for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in special camps in the State.

Making the announcement under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 317 crores and 40 lakhs will be allocated to the welfare of the Srilankan Tamils.

The Chief Minister assured that a committee would be formed to ensure sufficient assistance to the refugees and to improve the basic amenities in the camps.

Of the 3,04,269 Sri Lankan Tamils who fled the pogrom in 1983, as many as 58,822 persons are staying in 108 camps spread across 29 districts in the State.

The chief minister assured that steps will be taken to ensure that Sri Lankan Tamils ​​live with dignity. For this, 7,400 new houses will be constructed in the Sri Lankan Tamil camp.

A sum of Rs. 30 crore will be allocated to upgrade the basic facilities in the camps such as electricity, toilets and drinking water.

Apart from this, Rs. 5 crore will be allocated annually to the Sri Lanka Tamil Quality Development Committee to facilitate such facilities.

The government will accept tuition and accommodation fees for the first 50 students to educate the children of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

10,000 for Polytechnic work, Rs. 5,000 for undergraduate arts and Rs. 20,000 for vocational studies.

10 crore will be allocated for 5 thousand camp youths to provide skill development training for employment.

One lakh 25 thousand rupees each will be provided to help improve the livelihood of Sri Lankan Tamils ​​living in camps and through micro enterprises.

Self-help groups will be given Rs 50,000 and another Rs 75,000.

Camp Life Sri Lankan Tamils ​​are given a monthly stipend.

The monthly stipend Sri Lankan Tamils ​​will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per head of household, from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000 for other members and from Rs 250 to Rs 400 for children under 12 years of age.

Gas connection and free stove will be provided to every family of Sri Lankan Tamils.

A subsidy of Rs 400 per family for 5 gas cylinders will be provided.

Sri Lankan Tamils ​​living in camps will now be provided with free rice.

Utensils will be supplied by the Salem Steel Plant.

An Advisory Committee will soon be set up to monitor the livelihoods of those living in the camps, consisting of the Minister of Minorities and Foreign Affairs, the Member of the Legislature, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Works, the Director of Rehabilitation, government officials and NGO members.

The government has allocated a total of 317 crore 40 lakh rupees to ensure housing, infrastructure, in camps in Tamil Nadu.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 15:19 [IST]