Tamil Nadu: Govt allows re-opening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from Sep 1

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 18: As COVID-19 cases fall, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed re-opening of schools for classes 9th to 12th from 1st September with COVID19 protocols. However, the government order said that teaching and non-teaching staff need to be mandatorily vaccinated.

The government order stated that the school education deparent should work with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of the students and the teachers.

Also Instructions were given that classes should be held with 50% of students.

Teachers and staff should ensure that they are vaccinated two vacccines and to deliver the vaccine reports to concern officials before reopening of schools.

The temperature tests are mandatory for the students before entering into the classes.

The government also adviced to make sure all classrooms have sanitizer and necessary actions should be taken by the school mangement and to follow the directions of the government which has been adviced .

Students and teachers with symptoms are not allowed in schools.