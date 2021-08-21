For Quick Alerts
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Sept 6: Cinema halls to operate at 50%, beaches to reopen
Chennai, Aug 21: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended covid-induced lockdown for two more weeks till September 6, along with certain restrictions.
- Theatres are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday.
- Beaches to re-open for public. The small traders and shop keepers working around the beach area must be vaccinated.
- Zoos, botanical gardens, boat houses etc to re-open
- All shops are permitted to open till 10 pm.
- IT offices can function with 100 per cent workforce.
- Employees involved in noon meal scheme at anganwadis can work.
- Inter-state transport to Andhra and Karnataka allowed.
- Swimming pools allowed to open for competition training purposes.
- Bars inside resorts and lodges to remain open.