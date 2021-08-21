YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Sept 6: Cinema halls to operate at 50%, beaches to reopen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 21: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended covid-induced lockdown for two more weeks till September 6, along with certain restrictions.

    Representational Image
    • Theatres are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday.
    • Beaches to re-open for public. The small traders and shop keepers working around the beach area must be vaccinated.
    • Zoos, botanical gardens, boat houses etc to re-open
    • All shops are permitted to open till 10 pm.
    • IT offices can function with 100 per cent workforce.
    • Employees involved in noon meal scheme at anganwadis can work.
    • Inter-state transport to Andhra and Karnataka allowed.
    • Swimming pools allowed to open for competition training purposes.
    • Bars inside resorts and lodges to remain open.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X