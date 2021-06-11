NIA digs deeper into plot to kill Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu

Is Tamil Nadu facing shortage of vaccines? Here's what Centre has to say

Tamil Nadu: Two lionesses of Arinagar Anna Zoological Park test positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 21, liquor shops open in 27 districts

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, June 11: The Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus induced lockdown, which is in force in the state by one more week, till 6 am on June 21, with some relaxation in 27 districts including Chennai.

The decision was taken after experts in public health recommended the government extend the lockdown by another week. A total of 11 districts have higher number of cases and few rural areas have been giving a major headache to the state government.

Has the lockdown been extended in Tamil Nadu?

Yes, lockdown will continue till 6am on June 21 with some relaxations.

Will liquor shops remain open?

Yes, Tasmac liquor outlets are allowed to function from 10am to 5 pm in 27 districts.

Will industries be allowed to operate?

Yes, all Industries are allowed to operate with 33% workforce.

Will Saloons be allowed to open?

Yes, Salons, spas and barber shops are allowed to reopen, till 5 pm in the 27 districts with 50 percent capacity. The shops are barred from using air-conditioning inside their premises.

Will parks be open?

Yes, Parks would also reopen for limited hours in the 27 districts between 6 am and 9 am.

Will auto-rickshaws allowed to operate?

Taxis, auto-rickshaws allowed to operate.