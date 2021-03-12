TN elections 2021: SDPI to contest from 6 seats as it seals alliance with AMMK

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: DMK to release election manifesto today, finalises seat-sharing deal with allies

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, leading party of the Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, will likely release its much-awaited manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections in Chennai on March 11.

Notably, the DMK has almost sealed its seat-sharing deals with its allies and is eyeing to dethrone the ruling AIADMK and stage a comeback in the state

On Thursday, the DMK and Congress reached an agreement on the 25 seats the latter will field its candidates, with the national party set to lock horns with rival BJP in five segments including two in Kanyakumari, reports PTI.

TN elections 2021: DMK concludes seat-sharing with allies for upcoming Assembly polls

The AIADMK allotted six seats to former Union Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and one segment to a local outfit, with candidates of both parties set to contest on the ruling party's Two Leaves symbol.

With today's allocations, AIADMK, eyeing a third record term, would face the polls from 189 of the 234 seats while two more are yet to be allotted. DMK and ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) agreed upon the six segments the latter will fight from, including four reserved constituencies.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power.