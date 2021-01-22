Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Assembly to meet on Feb 2

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 22: The Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet here on February 2 for the year''s first session with the customary Governor''s address to the House, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said on Thursday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly to meet at 11 AM on February 2 at ''Kalaivanar Arangam'' in the Omandurar Government Estate here, a notification said.

The session would begin with the customary address of the Governor to the House and the Business Advisory Committee would later decide on the duration of the session. This year''s first session comes barely a few months ahead of the Assembly elections -expected in April or early May- and it is likely to be more stormy than before with main opposition DMK stepping up its attack on the AIADMK government in its poll campaign over a range of issues including corruption allegations.

The Assembly hall in the centuries old Fort St George premises was considered unsuitable in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the House met in September last year at the Arangam, a government auditorium and this year''s session too would be held in the same location.