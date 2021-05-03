Tamil Nadu: Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says official; state reports 17,897 new cases, 107 deaths

Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Winners List: Full List of MLAs From DMK, ADMK, Congress, PMK, BJP and Others

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, May 03: After a decade in opposition, the DMK won a convincing victory over arch-rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the ruling party managed to emerge as a formidable opposition, overcoming the burden of ten year anti-incumbency to an extent.

Stalin, the 68-year old DMK president is all set to become Chief Minister for the first time, even as his son and party''s youth wing chief Udhayanidhi came up trumps in his maiden electoral venture.

The DMK's vote share was 37.7 percent with an impressive performance in regions including southern and northern regions while the AIADMK sliced away 33.4 percent and also demonstrated that the Kongu belt of Coimbatore was still its bastion.

