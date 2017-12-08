Tamil Nadu diary gate: Mining baron Sekar Reddy’s diary makes stunning claims

The several diary entries made by mining baron Sekar Reddy have been under the scanner of the investigating agencies. A diary allegedly maintained by Reddy has revealed that he had many from the AIADMK on his payroll.

The DMK has now demanded a probe by the CBI into the diary entries. The diary entries which do not take names of any of the ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, however, speaks of several crores of rupees being made off.

Making a cryptic reference, the entries speak about Rs 2.5 crore being paid off to the Chief Minister. It has several entries which speak about money being paid to a person called 'health.'

The entries were made at a time when Jayalalithaa was in the hospital. One entry mentions that on November 23, 2016, Rs 2 crore was paid to 'health.' Another entry speaks about Rs 3 crore paid to the same person.

There are several other entries which speak about money being paid off to several ministers. It says that a particular amount has been paid to' which indicates that it was a minister. There are however no direct references made in the diary and this for investigators would be a subject matter to probe. Under the scanner are several ministers including O Paneerselvam.

Recently Reddy had moved the Madras High Court challenging a case lodged against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He said that after an IT raid on him, the CBI had registered a case against him for allegedly trying to convert demonetised currency.

