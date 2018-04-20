Tamil Nadu: Complaint against BJP leader for derogatory comments against journalist

Tamil Nadu journalist fraternity filed a police complaint against BJP's S Ve Shekher's derogatory social media post against woman journalist on Friday. A member of the Journalist Association said, "It is not only defaming a journalist but is also derogatory to all women."

BJP leader S Ve Shekher issued a statement over his derogatory social media post on women, says 'I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose and I extend my heartfelt apology'.

Tamil Nadu: Journalists of Chennai stage protest near state BJP office against BJP's S Ve Shekher's derogatory social media post against a woman journalist. pic.twitter.com/AwBaz06Xzx — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

Governor Banwarilal Purohit apologised to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian for the gesture, which was widely seen as offensive. But the post on S. VE. Shekher's page said he should "wash his hands with phenyl" for touching her.

The now-deleted post said, "recent complaints show they (journalists) can't become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots...Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception."

"He has now deleted the post end of the matter. It is a good gesture from his side we must appreciate it. Party won't advocate these types of things," said KT Raghavan on BJP leader S Ve Shekher's derogatory social media post on women.

