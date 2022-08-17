Tamil Nadu CM Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karunanidhi with tricolour in background

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi

Chennai, Aug 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hand over a memorandum, seeking support for the state's welfare.

He thanked PM Modi for gracing the inaugural event of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai and attempt to build bridges with the Centre.

Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill pending with the Centre, the National Education Policy 2020, the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, Cauvery river water issue and Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka are among the issues he is expected to have discussed with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and described the meeting, a courtesy visit, as satisfactory.

This is the first time the Chief Minister is visiting them after they assumed office. "I conveyed my greetings to them," he told reporters in Delhi. Though he was invited, the Chief Minister said he could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Murmu and Dhankar due to circumstances.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets President Murmu

The conversations he had with both the President and Vice President were cordial and it was on Tamil Nadu's political scenario and 'Aatchi sirappukkal' (excellence in governance/ good governance).

Hence, Stalin said the meetings with the top two Constitutional authorities was satisfactory.

Recalling his earlier meetings with Modi in Delhi, Stalin said though several demands of Tamil Nadu flagged by him during such past visits were inching towards fulfillment, a host of other representations are yet to be taken up by the Centre.

"I am going to remind such representations and return to Chennai tonight," he said.

On Tuesday, Stalin had said in Chennai that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state.

In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said. There is a relationship between the Union and the State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.

