Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on a bus, interacts with passengers about 1 year of governance

Chennai, May 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the DMK-led government assuming office in the state, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

The chief minister travelled in bus number 29 C on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai in the city and interacted with the passengers. He also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school.

