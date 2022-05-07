YouTube
    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on a bus, interacts with passengers about 1 year of governance

    Chennai, May 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.

    Coinciding with the first anniversary of the DMK-led government assuming office in the state, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

    Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

    The chief minister travelled in bus number 29 C on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai in the city and interacted with the passengers. He also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12:36 [IST]
    X