Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects COVID-19 unified command centre in Chennai

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, may 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has inspected State's COVID-19 unified command centre in Chennai to tackle the second wave of the pandemic. This development, in the state comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control."

Stalin also took a help seeker call which came on the 104 helpline number and helped the person find a bed at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

Tamil Nadu to intensify COVID-19 lockdown: What's open, what's not

On May 12, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced ₹25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.

Shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the Covid-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.

Tamil Nadu reported 31,892 new Covid cases, 20,037 recoveries and 288 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 9:45 [IST]