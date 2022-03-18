Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Highlights: Full List of Schemes and Key Announcements From TN Budget 2022-23
Chennai, Mar 18: The Budget Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began on Friday. State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan presented the budget for the next financial year in the House today in a paperless form.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has allocated ₹3384 crores for water management in the state. The overall revenue deficit has decreased to Rs 55,000 crore as against budgeted Rs 58,000 crore.
For the ten-month-old DMK government, this will be the first full-fledged budget. The previous one presented by the Minister in August last year has been for the short term till this month-end.
After several sessions, the Assembly is being convened in the Secretariat complex in Fort Saint George in Chennai, as the pandemic situation has eased to a comfortable level. Earlier, the House used to sit in the spacious Kalaivanar Hall nearby.
Full List of Schemes and Key Announcements From TN Budget 2022-23
- Mobile information centres to be launched for migrant workers
- Tamil Nadu government will provide 2,000 electric buses this year.
- Total capital expenditure is expected to be at Rs 43,832.54 crore, which is 23.8% than the revised estimate.
- Revenue deficit estimate at Rs 58,692.68 crore
- Rs 50 crore allocated for 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme
- Rs 20 crore allocated for sprucing up the Guindy National Park.
- Rs 300 crore allocated for a new park/botanical gardens to come up in Chennai.
Steps would be taken to protect Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu, at a financial outlay of Rs 10 crore.
- Model schools to be opened in 15 more districts.
- Rs 7,500 crore sanctioned towards subsidy for public distribution system.
- Rs 4,130 crore allocated for disbursing loans to the self help groups.
- Rs 10 crore allocated for multi-purpose sports facility at RK Nagar in north Chennai.
- The government sets aside Rs 36,895 crore for school education department.
- Budgetary allocation for higher education
- Book fair will be organised across Tamil Nadu.
- Rs 17,901 crore allotted for health and family welfare department.
- Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative will be allocated Rs 500 crore
- 500 new parks will be created in urban local bodies.
- Rs 3,000 crore allocated for Jal Jeevan Scheme.
- For the MGNREGA scheme,Rs 2,800 crore allocated
- 1,000 more houses will be built for people hailing from the Irular community at a cost of Rs 500 crore.