Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Highlights: Full List of Schemes and Key Announcements From TN Budget 2022-23

Chennai, Mar 18: The Budget Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began on Friday. State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan presented the budget for the next financial year in the House today in a paperless form.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has allocated ₹3384 crores for water management in the state. The overall revenue deficit has decreased to Rs 55,000 crore as against budgeted Rs 58,000 crore.

For the ten-month-old DMK government, this will be the first full-fledged budget. The previous one presented by the Minister in August last year has been for the short term till this month-end.

After several sessions, the Assembly is being convened in the Secretariat complex in Fort Saint George in Chennai, as the pandemic situation has eased to a comfortable level. Earlier, the House used to sit in the spacious Kalaivanar Hall nearby.

Full List of Schemes and Key Announcements From TN Budget 2022-23

Mobile information centres to be launched for migrant workers

Tamil Nadu government will provide 2,000 electric buses this year.

Total capital expenditure is expected to be at Rs 43,832.54 crore, which is 23.8% than the revised estimate.

Revenue deficit estimate at Rs 58,692.68 crore

Rs 50 crore allocated for 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme

Rs 20 crore allocated for sprucing up the Guindy National Park.

Rs 300 crore allocated for a new park/botanical gardens to come up in Chennai.

Steps would be taken to protect Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu, at a financial outlay of Rs 10 crore.

Model schools to be opened in 15 more districts.

Rs 7,500 crore sanctioned towards subsidy for public distribution system.

Rs 4,130 crore allocated for disbursing loans to the self help groups.

Rs 10 crore allocated for multi-purpose sports facility at RK Nagar in north Chennai.

The government sets aside Rs 36,895 crore for school education department.

Budgetary allocation for higher education

Book fair will be organised across Tamil Nadu.

Rs 17,901 crore allotted for health and family welfare department.

Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative will be allocated Rs 500 crore

500 new parks will be created in urban local bodies.

Rs 3,000 crore allocated for Jal Jeevan Scheme.

For the MGNREGA scheme,Rs 2,800 crore allocated

1,000 more houses will be built for people hailing from the Irular community at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:35 [IST]