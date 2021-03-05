Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of six candidates; CM to contest from Edappadi

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

    Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

    Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

    MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

      The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

