Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of six candidates; CM to contest from Edappadi
Chennai, Mar 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.
Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip
Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.
MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.
The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.