Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran says she will stake claim to AIADMK

Ahead of TN polls, Sasikala signals truce with AIADMK; says Jayalalithaa's followers should unite

Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of six candidates; CM to contest from Edappadi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Mar 05: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, his native place.

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.

MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 years|Oneindia News

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.