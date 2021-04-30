Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Result date, majority seats, exit poll results and more

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Apr 30: Exit poll results was announced for the state of Tamil Nadu that went to polls in a single phase. It can be seen that Tamil Nadu is among the five states that went to polls in March and April. Other four are Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry went to polls in single phase, Assam and West Bengal had multiple phases. Assam had three phases while West Bengal had 8.

While many parties are in the fray in Tamil Nadu, the key contest is between ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. This is the first time the AIADMK and the DMK are contesting the polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha and K Karunanidhi.

Times Now-CVoter exit poll: DMK-Congress alliance likely to win big in Tamil Nadu; exit for AIADMK

Besides the two key parties, two other political alliances are in the game. TTV Dhinakaran is leading an alliance under AMMK and actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is heading Makkalin Mudhal Kootani, an alliance of five parties including Makkal Needhi Maiam and Janata Dal (Secular).

Almost all the opinion polls conducted in March and April have predicted edge for MK Stalin-led DMK. The DMK is predicted to get around 151-177 seats while the ruling AIADMK is expected to get 22 to 83 seats. In its previous Assembly election, the AIADMK had won 135 of 234 seats while the DMK had bagged 98 seats with 39.85 per cent.

The Assembly results will be announced on Sunday (May 2).