    Tamil Nadu: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan announces new appointments in MNM

    By
    |

    Chennai, June 26: In a recent development, following the drubbing in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced new appointments.

    kamal haasan

    The changes come in the wake of a spate of resignations, including then vice president R Mahendran, after the elections where the party, along with its allies, could not return even a single legislator.

    According to a party release quoting Haasan's virtual interaction said that two key political advisors, as many vice presidents, three State Secretaries, an additional Central Governing Body member, Coordinator of the Narpani Iyakkam (welfare) Wing were appointed today.

    "More such appointments will be made in the days to come. The newly appointed state secretaries have represented the party in the 2021 TN State Assembly elections," he said.

    "The Party President shall take the additional responsibility of General Secretary" of MNM, it added.

    This development in the wake of an exodus in the party following its poor show in the April 6 polls, with then close confidante of Haasan, R Mahendran, calling it quits from the organisation blaming lack of democracy.

    More senior functionaries, including former IAS officer Santhosh Babu who contested the polls, had also left the party, some citing personal reasons as well.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 18:52 [IST]
    X