Tamil Nadu: This 82-year-old man builds temple in memory of his pet dog

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Apr 05: For pet lovers, their animal companions are no less than family members, and their memories live on even after they are dead.

An 82-year-old retired government employee, Muthu, from Sivaganga's Manamadurai has built a temple in the memory of his late dog, a Labrador named Tom on his farm.

The pet of an old man passed away last year due to illness. Devastated by his dog passing away, Muttu decides to create a statue of his beloved Tom at his farm. He has also made a temple for his late friend where he prays every Tuesday and Friday.

"I have affection for my dog more than for my child. Tom was with me since 2010 but he died in 2021. My grandparents and father all were dog lovers," Muthu told news agency ANI.

According to his family, Muthu has spent ₹80,000 on the marble statue of his late dog, which was installed in January this year.

Muttu said that this is a way to teach his future generation about the bond between a man and his pet.

According to G Manoj Kumar (32), nephew of Muthu, "Tom was bought by my brother Arun Kumar 11 years ago, but we could not keep it with us, so we handed him over to our uncle after six months, Tom was his companion ever after. Both showered love on each other and were inseparable."

Muthu said he spent almost 11 years with the doggo. Following the dog's demise, the elderly man set up a small temple on a farmland near Manamadurai for his beloved late friend.

"After a few days, Muttu decided to make a temple for his friend. He even issued Rs.80, 000 from his savings and ordered to get a marble statue. We plan to build a temple for this dog in the future. Padayal (food) and garlanding of the statue would be on during auspicious days and each Friday," his son added.

The temple is open to everyone and offerings are made to the dog's statue daily. On special occasions, the late dog's favourite food is served.