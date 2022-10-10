Talk of infighting in Congress false says Gehlot

YouTube
    Jaipur, Oct 10: Asserting that there was no infighting in his Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said rumours are now being spread that no one is giving importance to the Gandhi family members and they are not able to attract votes, and dismissed them as "nonsense".

    He was addressing a gathering of the Regar community in Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.
    "Now, it is being spread that no one is giving importance to the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family does not have the ability to get votes. All these talks are nonsense," Gehlot said, according to news agency PTI.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    The BJP claims that the Gandhi family does not have the ability to attract votes, but the reality is that the people of the country believe in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said.

    "Wherever they will go in the country, lakhs of people will gather," he said.

    Congress race heats up, Kharge a front runner as 'sorry' Gehlot opts outCongress race heats up, Kharge a front runner as 'sorry' Gehlot opts out

    "The talks of infighting in Congress is being publicised. This benefits the BJP. Every day news keeps coming in newspapers that a fight is going on in the Rajasthan Congress.

    There is no fight and we will together form the next government. This is our resolve. We need the blessings of the people," Gehlot said.

    Gehlot told the gathering that the Congress is the only party that has given respect to the Regar community.

    He said the Congress has protected reservation.

    "Those in the power today never supported reservation...Today's Bharatiya Janata Party was earlier in the form of Jana Sangh. They opposed reservation," Gehlot said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:34 [IST]
