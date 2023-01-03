Taliban leader Ahmad Yasir mocks Pak, shares 1971 surrender pic

Yasir took it to Twitter to mock Pakistan by sharing the picture of the famous surrender of its army to India in 1971. Pakistanis have been living in humiliating defeat for more than five decades now.

New Delhi, Jan 3: All is not well between Afghanistan and Pakistan. From exchange of fire on the Durand Line to now exchange of insults on social media between their leaders, the neighbouring countries are definitely not on good terms. When Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned of an attack on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan, it did not go well with the Taliban rulers.

Needless to say, it irked several of the Taliban leaders. In fact, Taliban leader Ahmad Yasir took it to Twitter to mock Pakistan by sharing the picture of the famous surrender to India in 1971. Pakistanis have been living in humiliating defeat for more than five decades now and this act from the Taliban leader is definitely going to rub salt on their wounds.

Stay away from Afghanistan: Taliban to Pak

Not just the Talibani leader insulted Pakistan by sharing the famous surrender photo of Pakistani Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi but also warned the country to stay away from Afghanistan to avoid disgrace. In the entire history of its existence Pakistan has fought four major wars with India and always got humiliating defeat but the 1971 surrender was the biggest ever.

Pak Taliban to run parallel govt in Pakistan

The Taliban leader has shown Pakistan its place when he tweeted: "Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India."

Taliban 2.0 not a Pak slave

Pakistan is in no condition to help the Taliban financially, especially when it itself is begging for rescue and bailouts. The recent developments just show that the Taliban would not be cowed down by Pakistan. The new Taliban leadership is in no mood to cajole the Pakistani military establishment, this could be ascertained from the fact that there have been several border conflicts between them. Earlier, Afghan Taliban forces opened fire at a border crossing with Pakistan and killed six civilians in December last year.

The first version of Taliban was like a vassal state for Pakistan; however, things have changed a lot. Moreover, the geopolitics of today is not what it was in the 1980s and 1990s. The two entities now no longer are fond of each other for various reasons. Foremost reason seems to be the fact that today Pakistan does not hold any leverage over the Taliban leaders, especially the second generation.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 13:51 [IST]