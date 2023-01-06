Taliban kills 8 ISIS terrorists

New Delhi, Jan 6: There was one Wild West and then there is this wild east in Afghanistan where the Taliban is now killing ISIS terrorists. According to the local reports 8 ISIS terrorists were killed by the Taliban fighters in a raid. The two terrorist organizations who were allies earlier have now turned foes and according to the Taliban spokesperson Zabijullah Mujahid, ISIS has become a sworn enemy of Afghanistan.

Mujahid informed the media that the raid from Taliban was to avenge the recent terror attacks in a Kabul hotel, Pakistan embassy and an airbase. He believes that these terror attacks were carried out by the terror group called Islamic State in Khorasan Province aka ISKP. According to the intelligence reports ISKP is a splintered group of the main ISIS.

Taliban and ISIS with its Afghanistan chapter ISKP has been in loggerheads for quite some time. Although they have similar Islamic ideology, their goals seem to be different. Whereas the Taliban has a limited agenda to run an Islamic government in Afghanistan, ISIS has an international plan where only Islam should prevail over the others. Thus, ISIS could have various chapters and names for one idea.

ISIS terror attacks in Taliban-held Afghanistan

In a weird world, the terrorist organization Taliban who is also now running a government is in fight against another terrorist group ISIS. In the latest raid, it not just killed eight members of ISIS but arrested nine terrorists. Some of the killed and arrested terrorists are not from Afghanistan as ISIS tends to have pan-world appeal for its goal.

ISIS leader Abu Hasan Al-Qurashi killed in battle: Report

Earlier this week the ISIS group claimed responsibility for a terror attack on a military airport where at least eight were killed and many more were injured. Similarly, a similar attack was carried out by the organization which wants to rival the Taliban. Interestingly, the attacks have become rampant after the Taliban took over the country toppling the American supported government.

ISIS very proudly claimed that the attacker Abdul Jabbar belonged to them. Jabbar was the terrorist who attacked the military checkpoint. The ISKP which also has several non-Afghan terrorists is waging an insurgency against the Taliban regime. Now, Taliban is receiving similar treatment that it was offering to the then democratically elected government in the country.

The bottom line is that whereas ISIS-K subscribes to the Jihadi-Salafism ideology, Taliban is an alternative Sunni Islamic sectarian school, the Hanafi madhhab. The latest confrontations are just another perpetuation in the name of Islam.

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 18:00 [IST]