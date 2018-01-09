Taking the fight to Dawood: How India caused trouble in ‘gangster’s paradise’

Taking the fight to Dawood Ibrahim was important. The don's biggest strength has been his money and lavish properties that he owns across the world. He has been an asset for the ISI primarily for this reasons and several intelligence reports have indicated clearly that the money that Dawood raises is used to fund terror-related activities.

Apart from the money he rakes in owing to the sale of drugs that he smuggles out of Afghanistan, he raised a lot of funds running the fake currency racket.

The biggest set back for him was post the decision on demonetisation when his syndicate had to shut down a mint in Pakistan which used to print fake currency.

The biggest mint being run by the D-Syndicate was headed by Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim. This mint had run out of business and the Pakistan Army ordered it to be shut down, sources say.

The mint was under the direct control of Anees Ibrahim. It was being run at a private property-Mehran Paper Mill F-11 Site, Kotri Sindh (Reg Tax No Pakistan 25735349).

Splitting the syndicate:

The combination of Dawood Ibrahim and his CEO, Chhota Shakeel was a lethal one. Splitting the syndicate had become extremely important. Now with the news of Chhota Shakeel's death surfacing, it appears as though the syndicate has broken up.

Sources say that Shakeel and Anees waged a succession battle. Dawood is not in the best of health. He was in the ICU in March last year. He had even stopped responding to treatment. However, he came out of the hospital but has not recovered entirely. He suffers from hypertension, diabetes and is on heavy medication.

The failing health of Dawood led to a battle between Shakeel and Anees. It is widely suspected that Anees along with the ISI could have carried out the hit job on Shakeel on January 6, 2017. It has been an ISI man called Faheem Merchant who has been running the Shakeel show, sources also say.

While officials in India neither confirm nor deny the news, the investigations being conducted by the Mumbai police suggest that there is a split. An FIR was filed against Shakeel two days back in connection with an extortion case. The crime branch has indicated that Shakeel may be running his own gang. This itself is suggestive of a split. Moreover, the voice samples have now been sent for forensic examination by the police.

Dawood restricted:

With the Indian agencies baying for his blood, Pakistan has now moved Dawood away from Karachi. His famed Clifton bungalow is now empty and Dawood has been moved to a safe house in Islamabad.

For almost two years now, Dawood has not been allowed to speak on the phone. The only calls he would make and receive were on a satellite phone that was being used by Shakeel. Chhota Shakeel was given this phone by the ISI as he largely ran the business. These are Thuraya encrypted phones which even Agencies cannot intercept.

In addition to this, the movements of Dawood too were completely restricted. Although he holds several passports in the past two to three years he has not travelled out of Pakistan barring a visit to Mecca.

