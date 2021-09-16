Taking over the world of music as a true-blue professional is Bramha, aka Lokesh Latta

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

This Rajasthani young talent has been doing exceedingly well in combining folk songs with ethnic vibes as a DJ and Music Producer.

When we look closer around us, we realize how people, especially youngsters, have been climbing the ladder of success in ways more than one. Looking at them, we often wonder the reasons that might have helped them get to the top in their respective fields. These individuals from the younger brigade always ooze a different kind of energy and passion when it comes to their work and thus take those industries to greater levels of success in a very short span of time. That is how they have been changing the game of the sectors they have stepped foot in. Doing exactly that in the world of music is one such youngster from Rajasthan, India, who believed in his visions in music and thus created his desired success as a DJ and Music Producer; he is Bramha, aka Lokesh Latta.

Who is Bramha, aka Lokesh Latta, you ask? Well, he was born in 1993 in Merta City, Nagaur, Rajasthan, and since a very early age felt a very close inclination towards the world of music. He confesses how as a child, he used to play instruments and, as he grew up, also began experimenting with beats and started to enjoy himself thoroughly with music, realizing what his true calling was. However, Bramha also points out that during his college days, he discovered his desire to create music.

On asking from where did he get the idea or concept of creating music, Bramha says that everything for him lied in the basics of the music culture in Rajasthan, in the Indian old folk rhythms and sounds. All these sounds did have a huge impact on his learnings and made him realize how powerful the music culture is in his city, which he could adapt to and turn it more modern by adding an ethnic vibe; that's what he did, and today has become a pro at experimenting with folk music with bass.

Bramha believes that hard work and resilience mixed with a strong self-belief can help take an individual to their desired goals. He has given powerful tracks like "Banne Re", Project 91 x Mitika x Bramha, a trap and an old folk moulded and blended nicely on beats and bass with an ethnic touch. Apart from this, he has given few other hits like BIJURI, HAIRATH EP etc and has an upcoming song as well.

Bramha looks unstoppable in his quest to create more in music as a DJ and Music Producer.