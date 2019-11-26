Taking oath in name of Sonia shows Sena’s helplessness says Fadnavis after resigning as Maha CM

Mumbai, Nov 26: Barely 79 hours after taking over, Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra. He made the announcement just an hour after Ajit Pawar of the NCP resigned as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court had earlier in the day ordered that a floor test be conducted in Maharashtra on November 27. The court said that the floor test be conducted by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Making the announcement, Fadnavis said that in the elections a clear majority was given to the Mahayuti. The BJP for a maximum of 105 seats. We contested with the Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for the BJP because we won 70 per cent of the seats we contested.

The Shiv Sena had said before the elections that they will go with anyone who gives them the post of Chief Minister. Shiv Sena bargained from day one and we kept clarifying that we never promised the CM's post to them.

Three different parties, whose ideologies do not match are forming the government. The agenda is to keep the BJP out of power, Fadnavis also said. Fadnavis also said that the BJP does not have the majority and hence he was stepping down. The BJP will not indulge in horse trading, he also said.

Whoever will form the government, I wish them all the best. But it would be a very unstable government as there is a huge difference of opinion. The hunger for power is such that the Shiv Sena is even ready to ally with Sonia Gandhi, Fadnavis further added.

We had taken the position that we will not break anyone or indulge in horse trading. The new government will be buried under its own burden. The leaders of the Shiv Sena took oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi and this shows their helplessness. The BJP will work as an effective opposition. I doubt this three wheeler government will be stable. The BJP will work as an effective opposition and raise its voice for the people of Maharashtra, Fadnavis also said at the presser.