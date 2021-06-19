Taking load of some ministers, scores of new entrants expected at Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi, June 19: There is a lot of anticipation around the Cabinet reshuffle and if this happens, it would be the first since the NDA returned to power under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in 2019.

The reshuffle is likely to take place this month. Sources tell OneIndia that it is most likely to take place after June 21. Several ministers are overburdened with numerous portfolios and hence the reshuffle becomes important so that they are eased of their responsibilities.

Some of the new entrants would include, former Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, former Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel from Uttar Pradesh.

Sonowal has a very high rating in the party. When the BJP formed the government for the first time in Assam, he was the CM. This time he was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has already met with Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader, Sanjay Nishad from UP. Sarma is in Delhi and will meet with the top leadership soon. Another new entrant is likely to be Jyotiraditya Scindia. The entry of Scindia would put to rest all rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding a change of CM in Madhya Pradesh.

Dinesh Trivedi who quit the TMC and joined the BJP is also likely to be accommodated in the ministry. This would send a strong message across in Bengal, where Mukul Roy re-joined the TMC after quitting from BJP.

The other names that have been doing the rounds are that of former Bihar deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi and LJP's Pasupati Kumar Paras, who recently staged a coup against Chirag Paswan, the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

The reshuffle would also see the filling up of vacant ministries due to the deaths of Paswan and Suresh Angadi. The vacancies created due to the exit of Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Arvind Samant of the Shiv Sena will also be filled up during the reshuffle.

Sources also say a couple of existing ministers are also likely to be moved to other ministries. One may not any exits, but yes there will be a few changes, the source also said.

The reshuffle would also keep in mind the states going to polls next year. The performance of the minsters in the handling of the pandemic will also be taken into account. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls in the immediate future.

