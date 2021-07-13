YouTube
    Takes a lot of heart to walk after a heart surgery: This toddler nails it in this video

    This little one taking their first step following heart surgery is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face, reads a tweet.

    The video was filmed at a hospital and features a little boy who took his first steps after his heart surgery. In the video the boy can be seen walking up to his mother. The post has been shared several times with scores of replies applauding the toddler.

    Brave little man, bless you and brings a tear were the messages posted after the video was shared. What did you think of the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
