Takes a lot of heart to walk after a heart surgery: This toddler nails it in this video

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

This little one taking their first step following heart surgery is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face, reads a tweet.

The video was filmed at a hospital and features a little boy who took his first steps after his heart surgery. In the video the boy can be seen walking up to his mother. The post has been shared several times with scores of replies applauding the toddler.

This little one taking their first steps following heart surgery, is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV14jQ7kHy — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) July 12, 2021

Brave little man, bless you and brings a tear were the messages posted after the video was shared. What did you think of the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

if snowcat had its way, all the world's military budgets would be spent on medical research instead. — snow leopard (@southpawsnowcat) July 12, 2021

Bless — Louise Graham (@LouiseG98189128) July 12, 2021

Brave little man — Mrs N 💙 (@mandmn) July 12, 2021

❤❤❤ — wendy anderson (@wendy2003) July 12, 2021

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:58 [IST]