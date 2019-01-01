  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Takeaways from PM Modi's first interview in 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of issues in his first interview of 2019. From Sabarimala row to Ram Temple issue, the Prime Minister spoke at length on almost every major issue in a 95-minute interview to news agency ANI.

    PM Modi being interviewed by ANIs Smita Prakash
    PM Modi being interviewed by ANI's Smita Prakash

    On the contentious Rafale deal issue, PM Modi asked why almost every defence deal gets into controversies. Modi said when needless allegations are made and questions are raised on defence deals, it weakens the armed forces. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused Prime Minister Modi of favouring Anil Ambani's Reliance group in the Rafale deal.

    [Ram Temple ordinance only after legal process gets over, says PM Modi]

    "This is not an allegation against me personally, but an allegation against my government. If there is any allegation against me personally, let them dig who gave what, when and where and to whom," he said in the interview to ANI's Smita Prakash.

    Here are other important things that Modi said in the first interview of 2019:

    • Modi said that any decision on bringing an Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he added.
    • Modi refused to compare the triple talaq bill to the Sabarimala issue saying that while one was a matter of gender equality, the other was a matter of tradition.
    • PM Modi rejected the claim that the demonetisation move by the government in 2016 had come as a shock.
    • Modi said that former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel wanted to resign much earlier because of personal reasons and there was no question of any political pressure on him.
    • " It would be naive to think that Pakistan would mend its way after the surgical strike. Pakistan would take time to mend their ways," he said.
    • The Prime Minister said the so-called alliance of opposition parties just want to bring Modi government down, but have no plans as to what they would for the country. He said that the elections were going to be "janta" versus "gathbandhan".
    • Modi said that when he speaks about Congress mukt it means that the nation should be freed from a certain ideology. I say that Congress too needs to be mukt of this Congress culture," he said.
    • He said the Congress is misleading the farmers over loan waivers. He said the policies should be such that farmers would not need to depend on loans. He called for empowerment of farmers.
    • Asserting that the government was committed to bringing those who have cheated the country of crores to justice, Modi said that the accused will have to compensate for each and every paisa.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp interview rafale ram temple

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue