Takeaways from PM Modi's first interview in 2019

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of issues in his first interview of 2019. From Sabarimala row to Ram Temple issue, the Prime Minister spoke at length on almost every major issue in a 95-minute interview to news agency ANI.

On the contentious Rafale deal issue, PM Modi asked why almost every defence deal gets into controversies. Modi said when needless allegations are made and questions are raised on defence deals, it weakens the armed forces. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused Prime Minister Modi of favouring Anil Ambani's Reliance group in the Rafale deal.

"This is not an allegation against me personally, but an allegation against my government. If there is any allegation against me personally, let them dig who gave what, when and where and to whom," he said in the interview to ANI's Smita Prakash.

Here are other important things that Modi said in the first interview of 2019:

Modi said that any decision on bringing an Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," he added.

Modi refused to compare the triple talaq bill to the Sabarimala issue saying that while one was a matter of gender equality, the other was a matter of tradition.

PM Modi rejected the claim that the demonetisation move by the government in 2016 had come as a shock.

Modi said that former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel wanted to resign much earlier because of personal reasons and there was no question of any political pressure on him.

" It would be naive to think that Pakistan would mend its way after the surgical strike. Pakistan would take time to mend their ways," he said.

The Prime Minister said the so-called alliance of opposition parties just want to bring Modi government down, but have no plans as to what they would for the country. He said that the elections were going to be "janta" versus "gathbandhan".

Modi said that when he speaks about Congress mukt it means that the nation should be freed from a certain ideology. I say that Congress too needs to be mukt of this Congress culture," he said.

He said the Congress is misleading the farmers over loan waivers. He said the policies should be such that farmers would not need to depend on loans. He called for empowerment of farmers.

Asserting that the government was committed to bringing those who have cheated the country of crores to justice, Modi said that the accused will have to compensate for each and every paisa.