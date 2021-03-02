COVID-19 vaccination: No glitch in CoWIN from the start, says RS Sharma

Take the shot: BJP suggests to its ministers, leader

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The BJP has suggested its ministers and leaders to get the coronavirus vaccine shot in their constituencies and preferably by paying from their own pocket, sources said on Monday.

The suggestion was made after the Health Ministry permitted a number of private hospitals to carry out the vaccination exercise by charging Rs 250 per dose.

In the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive launched on Monday, people aged more than 60 years will get the first dose of the vaccine, as will those who are aged 45 years and above, having co-morbidities.

It has been conveyed to party leaders that it would be better if they get vaccinated next week preferably in their own constituency and by paying from their own pocket, sources in the party said.

When contacted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Navi said he had made an online registration to get vaccinated in Rampur on Tuesday and he would pay from his pocket.

Sources close to senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the minister will also get vaccinated in the next few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Apart from him, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.