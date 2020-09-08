YouTube
    Take decisions on the spot, don’t give PLA reaction time, Indian ground commanders told

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 08: With the Chinese PLA indulging in aggressive posturing, the Indian ground commanders have been told to take decisions on the spot.

    China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

    Officials tell OneIndia that the ground commanders have been advised to take on the spot decisions as there should be no time lost in reacting to the PLA.

    Representational Image

    The PLA has been aggressive in its approach and has been trying not unilaterally change the status quo at Pangong Tso.

    What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

    The official cited above also said that the PLA has been provocative and wants a fight.

    The Global Times reported that the Chinese border troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots on the PLA border patrol soldiers.

    At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to firing: Official statement

    The incident comes just two days before the meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China at Moscow. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who has termed the issue along the LAC as serious will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on September 10.

