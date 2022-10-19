YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Take care of her: Pilot’s last words before Kedarnath chopper crash

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: "Take care of my daughter. She is unwell," were the last words of helicopter pilot Anil Singh when he spoke to his wife a day before he was killed along with six pilgrims when his chopper crashed into a hill in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to poor visibility.

    Singh (57) was living in a posh housing society in the Andheri suburb of the metropolis and is survived by his wife Shireen Anandita and daughter Firoza Singh.

    Take care of her: Pilot’s last words before Kedarnath chopper crash
    A helicopter carries pilgrims from Phata towards Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district.PTI Photo

    The ill-fated six-seater chopper -- Bell 407 (VT-RPN) -- operated by the city-based Aryan Aviation -- was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi when it crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, bursting into flames at around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

    Kedarnath chopper crash: 7 dead; CM orders probeKedarnath chopper crash: 7 dead; CM orders probe

    Anandita said she and her daughter will be leaving for New Delhi to perform the last rites of her husband.

    "His last call to us was yesterday (Monday). My daughter is not keeping well. He told me to take care of her," Anandita, who is a film writer, told PTI over the phone.

    Originally a resident of East Delhi's Shahadra locality, Singh was living in Mumbai for the last 15 years.
    Earlier in the day, an official from the Uttarakhand police confirmed that the pilot killed in the crash, Singh, hailed from Mumbai.

    Anandita, however, said she had no "complaint against anyone as an accident is an accident".

    Moreover, the hill state always experiences inclement weather, she said.

    Teams of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and aviation regulator DGCA will be probing the helicopter crash, according to a senior official.

    Aryan Aviation had come under the regulatory scanner and was fined ₹ 5 lakh recently by the directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for certain violations. This was the only 6-seater helicopter in the company's fleet of five choppers, according to the DGCA website.

    Comments

    More KEDARNATH News  

    Read more about:

    kedarnath chopper

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X