YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP leaders detained after they protest outside AAP office in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: Delhi BJP leaders protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party office over Tajinder Bagga's arrest were detained on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Image credit : PTI

    The protesters raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police even as police here tried to stop them from moving to AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

    Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.

    Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri area in connection with a case registered in Mohali last month.

    In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Punjab Police after having them stopped by their Haryana counterparts.

    Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on charges related to making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint made by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

    Comments

    More TAJINDER BAGGA News  

    Read more about:

    Tajinder Bagga delhi

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X