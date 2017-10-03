Taj Mahal missing in UP government tourism booklet

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a slew of tourism projects worth Rs 370 crore, around half of which is meant for the Taj Mahal and its surrounding areas, an official release said on Monday.

The details have been released in the wake of reports in a section of the media saying the Taj Mahal has been excluded from the tourism development projects of the state.

"Tourism projects worth Rs 370 crore are proposed, under which schemes worth Rs 156 crore are meant for the Taj Mahal and its surrounding areas in Agra," the release read.

The proposal for the projects have been prepared in consultation with the World Bank and submitted to the Union government for approval, which is expected within the next three months, the release read.

PTI