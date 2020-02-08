  • search
    Tainted cop Davinder Singh claims threat to life

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Tainted cop, Davinder Singh has claimed that he faces a serious life threat. He told the court that if is lodged in the Kotbalwal prison he faces a life threat.

    He said that the jail has several terrorists he had arrested when he was serving in the J&K police department. The court took into consideration his plea and ordered the authorities to lodge him in a different jail. The authorities then lodged him in the Hiranagar jail in Kathua district.

    File photo of Davinder Singh

    Singh was arrested along with Naveed Babu, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Singh has been accused of helping the Hizbul terrorists. Following his arrest, he was suspended. The authorities have recommended that he be dismissed from service.

    Raids at multiple locations in Shopian to trace Davinder Singh’s terror links

    Recently the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the case. After being produced before the court, Singh was remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

