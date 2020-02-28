  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tahir’s goons were firing guns, hurling petrol bombs: Ankit Sharma’s father in FIR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The Delhi Police have filed a murder case against Aam Admi Party leader, Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma.

    The case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was filed following a complaint by Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma.

    File photo of Tahir Hussain
    File photo of Tahir Hussain

    In his complaint, Sharma said that Hussain's goons were hurling petrol bombs and firing guns. He said that on Tuesday, Ankit had come back home but left at 5 pm to buy groceries. We started looking for him, when he did not return. We looked in the hospitals and also at the police stations. Following this we filed a missing report.

    Delhi violence: AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after FIR filed against him for IB staffer murder

    After we got to know from our neighbour that they had seen Ankit with a friend, we went and enquired. We were told that a man was beaten to death near Chand Bagh bridge and his body was dumped in a drain.

    We informed the police, following which the body was pulled out of the drain. We identified the body and there were multiple stab wounds on his face, head, chest and back.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police communal violence death toll fir

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X