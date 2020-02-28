Tahir’s goons were firing guns, hurling petrol bombs: Ankit Sharma’s father in FIR

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The Delhi Police have filed a murder case against Aam Admi Party leader, Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma.

The case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was filed following a complaint by Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma.

In his complaint, Sharma said that Hussain's goons were hurling petrol bombs and firing guns. He said that on Tuesday, Ankit had come back home but left at 5 pm to buy groceries. We started looking for him, when he did not return. We looked in the hospitals and also at the police stations. Following this we filed a missing report.

Delhi violence: AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after FIR filed against him for IB staffer murder

After we got to know from our neighbour that they had seen Ankit with a friend, we went and enquired. We were told that a man was beaten to death near Chand Bagh bridge and his body was dumped in a drain.

We informed the police, following which the body was pulled out of the drain. We identified the body and there were multiple stab wounds on his face, head, chest and back.