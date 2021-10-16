Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson dismissed from govt service for aiding terrorist activities in J&K

Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani's body in Pak flag

Srinagar, Oct 16: Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was dismissed from service with immediate effect on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

He was working as Research Officer at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was sacked using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said.

"The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr. Anees-ulIsiam, Research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir Intemational Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmod Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar are Such as to warrant his dismissal from service," read the statement.

In the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case, the statement added.

In 2016, he was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on 2 September at his residence in Srinagar after keeping a low profile for years. He was aged 92.

Several Kashmiri political leaders had blamed Geelani for the rise in militancy and bloodshed in Kashmir.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 22:01 [IST]