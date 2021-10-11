Syed Ali Asgar Razvi Talks About The Handling Of Business Opportunities During The Pandemic

By Anuj Cariappa

The pandemic had proven to be a tough time for everyone all around the world and the ways in which people of different economical status had been affected raises a lot of questions.

Syed Ali Asgar Razvi, the renowned entrepreneur has been keen to observe the changes that had taken over the various fields of work, especially the business world being a successful entrepreneur himself. To meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, he had to react in agile and decisive ways so that the effect of the negative outcome of the pandemic doesn't hold on for too long. He decided to bring about quite some changes in the way he dealt with his business in such a stressful time and environment.

"I decided on conducting a properly written out review on the depth of damage the pandemic had given out, as soon as the severity of the pandemic had begun to slow down. The data was collected and insights on lessons learned from the pandemic became the major area of focus. Everyone who's serious about advancing in their business careers must use these to prioritise actions that enhance business value today and build strategic resilience for tomorrow", says Syed Ali.

The Covid-19 crisis produce not just a bunch of temporary changes but also urged you to make some shift in your business goals and arrangements as it can even stay longer, which many backfire for the running of businesses and client management, if not handled properly. Entrepreneurs must begin to realise the changes they have to make and must develop a systematic understanding of these habits that alternates between several ideas and choices, according to Syed Ali.

He, who has a Master's Degree in Business Administration from MIT Pune himself, has been able to make use of his education and the lessons he grasped from his alma mater, specifically during this pandemic. "The pandemic has amplified and accelerated many ongoing losses at the beginning of the year. Unless we make ourselves ready to adapt new habits and their descending indirect effects, we will fail to spot weak signals and miss opportunities to shape markets. The pandemic has amplified and accelerated many ongoing losses at the beginning of the year", says Syed Ali.

Syed Ali who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is currently heading the Fast Moving Consumer Goods business which his family has been involved in for decades. He adds to the hope for a better future by saying, "You need to challenge your ideas about what's happening in your traditional business domains by taking a fresh, careful look at the data. Stopping at a certain point and lamenting about the loss won't do any long-term good."

