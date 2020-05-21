  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swiggy begins home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, in talks with other states

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Food delivery platform said that it has started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi. The delivery platform said that it is in talks with various state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol in their states.

    Swiggy begins home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, in talks with other states

    The service has gone live in Rashi and will also be launched in other major cities in Jharkhand within a week, Swiggy said in a statement.

    Delhiites gulp liquor worth about Rs 170 crore in 10 days

    The company is also in advanced stage of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol, it added.

      Railway Minister: More trains will resume to restore India to normalcy| Oneindia News

      To ensure safe delivery of alcohol in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries, the statement said.

      "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing," Swiggy Vice-President (Products) Anuj Rathi said.

      Taking advantage of the company's existing technology and infrastructure to enable hyperlocal deliveries, it has been working closely with the local authorities to support them with initiatives like expansion of grocery delivery and COVID-19 relief efforts, he added.

      Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor, but with a catch

      Swiggy is partnering with authorised retailers after validating their licence and other required documents as outlined by respective state governments, the statement said.

      The online processing and home delivery of alcohol is through the 'Wine Shops' category on the the company's app, it added.

      More ALCOHOL News

      Read more about:

      alcohol swiggy online delivery

      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue