Swasth, the telemedicine app is crowdfunding INR 1.5 cr to help meet India’s oxygen demand

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: Amid a severe shortage of oxygen, a non-profit consortium called Swasth along with ACT Grants have launched a crowdfunding campaign liferesources.in with the goal of procuring oxygen concentrators across hospitals in need.

The estimated need for India is almost ~200,000 concentrators. So far, Swasth has already procured 10,000 concentrators that will be deployed by next week. The campaign is looking to raise Rs.1.5 crores through crowdfunding platform liferesources.in and is still looking for individuals to contribute to the efforts.

The demand/ supply and the distribution mechanism will all be published in the public domain to ensure that the highest transparency and every single donor sees the impact of their contribution.

Details of fund raise for Oxygen Concentrators:

Each high flow oxygen concentrator costs Rs. 85,000 and each low flow concentrator costs Rs 45,000.

• A contribution of Rs.45000 will procure one low-flow concentrator that can treat and save the lives of up to 900 patients with mild to moderate illness.

• A contribution of Rs. 85000 will procure one high-flow concentrator that can treat and save the lives of up to 550 patients with a severe or critical illness.

Here's How you can contribute:

Individuals in India: These contributions are eligible for tax benefits for Indian citizens under Sec 80G

a.Donate on Impactguru: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/oxygen

b.Donate on Milaap: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/Donate-for-Oxygen

Individuals in other countries: Donate on Milaap: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/Donate-for-Oxygen. US citizens contributing >$1000 can avail tax exemptions for donations made on Milaap

Individual large grants from India or other countries: For grants > Rs.7,50,000 or $10000, please write to us directly at shubha@swasthapp.org

Organization based or CSR Funding: To contribute as an organization from India or other countries, please write to us directly at shubha@swasthapp.org

Long term partners: You can also partner with Swasth.app on its longer term mission in accelerating digital health tool adoption across India through open source products. Please write to shubha@swasthapp.org to learn more.

About Swasth.app:

Swasth is a not-for-profit alliance of healthcare providers who came together to coordinate their resources and response to COVID-19. Our board members include Nachiket Mor, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Dr.CS Pramesh, Dr Ranjan Pai, Shobana Kamineni and Shahshank ND. The Swasth alliance builds open source products working with public and private health systems to accelerate the adoption of digital health in India.

ACT Grants:

ACT is a social change movement for the startup ecosystem in India, enabling changemakers to give their time, talent and resource to mobilize solutions that address societal problems at scale. ACT started as a response to fight COVID-19 and has now expanded its mandate to cover healthcare, education, environment, and women's participation in workforce