Swara Bhasker files FIR after receiving death threat in anonymous letter, Mumbai cops launch probe

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 30: Actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat in a letter following which Mumbai police have launched an investigation, an official said on Wednesday.

Swara has also shared the photo of the letter she received and along with it, she wrote a note as well.

While the note was in Hindi, she spoke about how the youth of the country is currently dealing with unemployment and while they would tolerate everything, they would not agree to what lies in history, or, the truth.

The letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova, he said.

After receiving the letter, Swara Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, an official said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on.

The letter, written in Hindi, mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar.

This has come only a few days after Salman Khan along with father Salim Khan also received a death threat through a letter that they found near their residence. It went on to say how the the father-son duo will meet with a the same fate as late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 12:10 [IST]