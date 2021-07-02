Explained: Can Mukul Roy be disqualified as MLA for jumping from BJP to TMC

Suvendu Adhikari did come to my house but I didn't meet him: SG Tushar Mehta

New Delhi, July 02: The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta has denied meeting Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly.

"Suvendu Adhikari came to my residence/ofice yesterday, unannounced. As I was in a pre-scheduled meet, my staff asked him to wait. After my meeting, my staff informed him of my inability to meet him .He left without insisting to meet me. Question of my meeting with him did not arise," said SG Mehta.

His statement comes after a political row began in the wake of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's reported meeting with Mehta in the national Capital.

The Trinamool Congress in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General (SG) of India.

They alleged "conflict of interest" in Mehta's meeting with Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, and said he should be "immediately removed" as the central government's top lawyer.

The letter pointed out that Adhikari is an accused in the 2016 Narada sting operation case and Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Supreme Court and Calcutta high court.

"Such a meeting between an accused in grave offences with the SG, who is advising such agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of the SG of India," stated the letter.

"In order to avoid any doubt in the mind of the public at large, as to the integrity and neutrality of the office of the SG, we approach you to initiate necessary steps for removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of the SG of India," the TMC MPs wrote in the letter to PM Modi.