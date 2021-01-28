YouTube
    Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Feb 28: DGCA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

    "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

    20 members of a family removed from US flight after mask of 1 slipped under nose

    Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

    India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

    The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 19:15 [IST]
