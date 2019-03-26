Suspense ends: Tejasvi Surya is BJP’s choice from Bangalore South

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: Putting an end to all speculation, the BJP has fielded youth leader Tejasvi Surya from the Bangalore South constituency. The constituency was held by the late Ananth Kumar.

Surya is the general secretary of the BJP's youth wing and also an advocate. The BJP had maintained suspense over this seat and there was speculation rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would contest from Bangalore South.

It was also expected that the seat would be given to Tejaswini, the wife of Ananth Kumar. She had even begun campaigning in the constituency. Since the BJP took time to declare a candidate from this seat, there was speculation that Modi may contest from here.

The BJP also declared Ashwat Narain as the candidate from Bangalore Rural. Repack Sharma would contest the Nowgong seat from Assam, while Rajveer Singh Balmiki is the BJP's candidate from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

In another development, the Congress has fielded Krishna Byre Gowda from Bangalore North. He will take on D Sadananda Gowda of the BJP.