Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's effigy strung from overhanging wire in Belagavi

Belagavi, Jun 10: Miscreants on Friday hanged an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution near a mosque on Fort Road, police said.

As the issue triggered a public outrage, police along with the city municipal corporation removed it quickly, they added. The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants for spreading enmity between communities and disturbing peace in the society.

Nupur Sharma's effigy hangs above a road in Karnataka even as normal life carries on as usual below.



A request to the authorities: Please do not remove it. Nothing else can ever be more symbolic of the tragedy that has become India. This is our future and we want it displayed.

The BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 16:14 [IST]