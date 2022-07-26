What is Monkeypox, how dangerous is it and how does it spread: An FAQ

Suspected Monkeypox case in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 26: A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The woman is from Mohalla Jawahar Nagar of Bidhuna Tehsil and has been suffering from fever for over a week with symptoms similar to that of monkeypox and the samples of the suspected patient have been sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University for further testing, officials told the IANS.

"In view of the symptoms of a possible monkeypox case, these samples have been sent to KGMU, Lucknow, for investigation. The woman has been sent home with instructions for precautions," IANS quoted Superintendent Dr Siddharth Verma as saying.

EU approves vaccine for use against monkeypox

After falling ill, the said woman was taking treatment from a private doctor. As she did not get relief, she visited a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday, the report claims.

The suspected patient has no immediate travel history.

If confirmed, this will be Uttar Pradesh's first and India's fourth case of the monkeypox virus. Earlier, Kerala recorded three monkeypox infections, while one case was found in the national capital.