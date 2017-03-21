Sushma Swaraj asks for report on 29 captive Indians in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, March 21: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday sought a report from the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia on the 29 migrant workers held in captivity there after she was approached by Telangana minister K T Rama Rao.

"Please help the Indian workers and send a report to me and Mr K T Rama Rao," Swaraj tweeted to Ambassador Ahmad Javed. She was responding to a tweet from Rao's official Twitter handle sharing a media report with details of the issue.

According to the report, Rao, who is Telangana's NRI Affairs and IT Minister, has written to Swaraj seeking her intervention in rescue of the 29 migrant workers from Telangana held in captivity by a company in Saudi Arabia.

The reported letter also mentions that the workers were held in captivity for the last 12 days without any food or basic amenities and that the company has demanded USD 50,000 from each of the employees before allowing them to leave.

