Sushil Modi dismisses JD(U)'s allegations that BJP wanted to break party

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 09: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday dismissed JD(U)'s allegations that the BJP wanted to break the party and made RCP Singh Union minister without Nitish Kumar's consent.

He further said JD(U) was looking for an excuse to break ties with BJP, and underlined that "BJP will come back to power with a thumping majority in 2024."

"It is a white lie that BJP had made RCP Singh Union minister without Nitishji's consent. It is also a lie that BJP wanted to break JD(U)," Modi said in a tweet.

Singh was made Union minister last year as JD(U) representative but forced to resign last month as his Rajya Sabha term ended and his party denied him another term.

Earlier in the day, Singh also tweeted expressing similar sentiments saying that JD(U)'s snapping of ties is a "betrayal of the mandate of 2020 given by the people of Bihar in favour of NDA." Modi, now Rajya Sabha MP, enjoyed good rapport with Kumar while serving as his deputy for many years.