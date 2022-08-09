India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Political Crisis Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sushil Modi dismisses JD(U)'s allegations that BJP wanted to break party

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday dismissed JD(U)'s allegations that the BJP wanted to break the party and made RCP Singh Union minister without Nitish Kumar's consent.

    Sushil Modi dismisses JD(U)s allegations that BJP wanted to break party
    Sushil Modi

    He further said JD(U) was looking for an excuse to break ties with BJP, and underlined that "BJP will come back to power with a thumping majority in 2024."

    "It is a white lie that BJP had made RCP Singh Union minister without Nitishji's consent. It is also a lie that BJP wanted to break JD(U)," Modi said in a tweet.

    Singh was made Union minister last year as JD(U) representative but forced to resign last month as his Rajya Sabha term ended and his party denied him another term.

    Earlier in the day, Singh also tweeted expressing similar sentiments saying that JD(U)'s snapping of ties is a "betrayal of the mandate of 2020 given by the people of Bihar in favour of NDA." Modi, now Rajya Sabha MP, enjoyed good rapport with Kumar while serving as his deputy for many years.

    Comments

    More BIHAR News  

    Read more about:

    bihar nitish kumar sushil modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X