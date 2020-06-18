  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

    By PTI
    |

    Patna, Jun 18: The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, were immersed in the Ganga here on Thursday, his family sources said.

    Sushant Singh Rajputs ashes immersed in Ganga

    The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor's Rajiv Nagar residence in the city. Rajput's father K K Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

    The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and television industry.

    Earlier, the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, in a Facebook post, said the family members had reached their hometown for the "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes).

    "Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she wrote.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai suicide ganga

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue