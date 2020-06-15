Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Last rites to be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium after 3 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 15: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem was performed that took place from 10:30 pm to around 11:30 pm on Sunday. He has also tested negative for COVID-19. The last rites of the actor will be performed in Mumbai today.

The Bandra police have registered an accidental death case. Suffocation has been declared as the cause of death in the post-mortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34. As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle," the spokesperson said in a statement. Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".